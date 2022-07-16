16 July 2022 07:00

July 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 16.

1996 – Kazakhstan joined Article 8 of the Charter of the International Monetary Fund.

1999 – Astana (now Nur-Sultan) receives UNESCO’s City of Peace award.

2001 – Otyrar Kitapkhanasy (Otyrar Library) research centre is established on the ground of the Eurasian National University Library. The goal of the centre is to preserve written spiritual and historical heritage of the country, to collect, systematize and use rare books and manuscripts as well as to propagate cultural and scientific heritage.

2010 – Kazakhstan and France sign a protocol of establishment of the Nazarbayev-Sarkozy Commission during a meeting of former Kazakh and French foreign ministers Kanat Saudabayev and Bernard Kouchner in Almaty. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the informal session of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

2011 – KazSat-2 satellite is successfully launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome at 05:16 am Nur-Sultan time.

2014 – The first-ever professional mountain bike track is opened at the Shymbulak ski resort in Almaty.

2016 – Students of the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts Dias Kulmakov and Sherkhan Tansykbayev participated in the IV Amazing Thailand Film Challenge international film festival. About 200 teams applied for the festival, and 32 only were selected.

2017 – Paralympic athlete Yerzhan Salimgereev from Atyrau wins two gold medals in men’s 100-meter butterfly and 50-meter crawl at the German Swimming Open Championships.

2021 – Kazakhstan participates in the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit organized by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. The event was co-chaired by the U.S. Congress. During the Summit, the Committee on Religious Affairs of the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Social Development signed a memorandum of understating with Love Your Neighbor Community non-governmental organization. The document is called to improve the dialogue between the religious associations and the state in the exercise of religious freedom and observance of fundamental human rights.