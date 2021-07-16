July 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 16.

EVENTS

1996 – Kazakhstan joins article 8 of the Charter of the International Monetary Fund.

1999 – Astana city receives the medal and certificate of the winner of the City for Peace international contest presented by Federico Mayor, former Director General of UNESCO, in La Paz, Bolivia.

2001 – The Otyrar kitapkhanasy scientific center aimed at preserving the written spiritual and historic heritage of the country, collect, compile, ensure an extensive use of rare books and manuscripts of Kazakhstani historiography, develop and expand the scientific base of the library, promote the cultural and scientific heritage, is opened at the Eurasian National University library.

2010 – As part of the informal session of the Council of the Foreign Ministers former Chairman of the OSCE – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Saudabayev and ex-Foreign Minister of France Bernard Kouchner hold a meeting during which the protocol to set up the Nazarbayev- Sarkozy Commission was signed.

2011 – Kazakhstan’s communications and broadcasting satellite KazSat-2 is launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome at 5:16am Astana time.

2014 – The first-ever professional mountain bike track is opened in the Shymbulak ski resort in Almaty.

2017 – Paralympic athlete Yerzhan Salimgereev wins two gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly and 50-meter freestyle at the German Swimming Open Championships.