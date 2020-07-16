July 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 16th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 16.

EVENTS

1996 - Kazakhstan joins the VIII Charter of the International Monetary Fund.

1999 - UNESCO Secretary General Federico Mayor hands Astana the medal and certificate of the International Cities of Peace Contest.

2001 - The Otyrar Library scientific centre opens its doors at the Eurasian National University Library to preserve the spiritual and historical heritage of the country, to widely use rare books and manuscripts, etc.

2010- OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Secretary of State-Kazakh FM Kanat Saudabayev meets with French FM Bernard Kouchner on the sidelines of the informal meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council to sign the protocol on the development of Nazarbayev-Sarkozy commission.

2011 - KazSat 2 successfully launched from Baikonur to provide ceaseless satellite communication, TV and radio broadcasting across Kazakhstan.

2014 - The first professional mountain cycling race track is opened in Almaty.

2016 - Kazakhstan’s film Pismo (The Letter) is the best at the IV Amazing Thailand Film Challenge held in Thailand.

2017 - Kazakh para-swimmer wins two gold medals at the Open Para-Swimming World Series held in Germany.



