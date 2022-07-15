July 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of July.

NAMES

Duissengazy Mussin (1957) - Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues, Nature Management and Development of Rural Areas.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute in Almaty city, Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2017.





Bolatbek Abdrassilov (1958) - rector of the Karaganda Industrial University.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he is a graduate of the Gogol Kzyl-Ordinsk Pedagogical Institute, Moscow State Economics and Statistics University.

Between 2018 and 2021, he was the President of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2021.





Vyacheslav Saliy (1961) - judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in the Kustanai region, he graduated from the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

He took up his current post in December 2019.





Talgat Yergaliyev (1966) - Chairman of the Union of Builders of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tselinograd region, he graduated from the Agro-Technological University.

In 2012 and 2016, he was Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development.





Vyacheslav Pashchenko (1978) - Managing Director of TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

He is a graduate of the Almaty State University, Academy of Economics and Law.

Between 2016 and 2021, he was Chairman of the Board of the republican newspaper Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

He was appointed to his current post in 2022.



