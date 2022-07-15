Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 15. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 July 2022, 08:00
July 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of July.

NAMES

photo

Duissengazy Mussin (1957) - Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on Agrarian Issues, Nature Management and Development of Rural Areas.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Agricultural Institute in Almaty city, Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2017.

photo


Bolatbek Abdrassilov (1958) - rector of the Karaganda Industrial University.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he is a graduate of the Gogol Kzyl-Ordinsk Pedagogical Institute, Moscow State Economics and Statistics University.

Between 2018 and 2021, he was the President of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2021.

photo


Vyacheslav Saliy (1961) - judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in the Kustanai region, he graduated from the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

He took up his current post in December 2019.

photo


Talgat Yergaliyev (1966) - Chairman of the Union of Builders of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tselinograd region, he graduated from the Agro-Technological University.

In 2012 and 2016, he was Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development.

photo


Vyacheslav Pashchenko (1978) - Managing Director of TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

He is a graduate of the Almaty State University, Academy of Economics and Law.

Between 2016 and 2021, he was Chairman of the Board of the republican newspaper Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

He was appointed to his current post in 2022.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel