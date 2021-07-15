July 15. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of July.





NAMES

(1957) is the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the agrarian, nature management and rural development committee.

Born in today’s East Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Order of the Red Banner of Labour Agriculture Institute, Kazakh Law and Humanities University.

In 2014-2017 acted as the deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan for agrarian issues.

Has been working since June 2017.





(1958) is the rector of Karaganda Industrial University.

Born in Kyzylorda is the graduate of the Gogol Kzylorda Teachers’ Training Institute, Moscow University of Business and Information Technologies.

Prior to the appointment worked as the rector of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Has been acting since March 2021.









(1961) is the Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

Born in Kustanay region is the graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

In 2014-2019 acted as the judge of the city of Astana.

Has been appointed to the post in 2019.