Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    15 July 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 15.

    DATES

    World Youth Skills Day declared by the United Nations General Assembly is marked annually on July 15 to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Romania establish diplomatic relations.

    2009 – The international technical and environmental standard Euro-2 is introduced in Kazakhstan.

    2010 – The signing of the agreement between the shareholders of Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas and Shell Kazakhstan Development B.V. as part of the Northern Caspian project takes place according to which KazMunayGas joined NC Production Operations Company B.V. (NCPOC) on a basis of parity with Shell.

    2018 – Nazarbayev Intellectual School student Nurdaulet Taumergenov’s project for synthetizing oral speech from sign language with the use of GloveSpeaker wins the Grand Prix of the Yakutsk International Science Fair.

    2018 – Nine-year old Atyrau native Zarina Nurgaliyeva claims gold medals in rapid and blitz chess at the 14th Asian Chess Championships for students of 7-17 years old.

    2019 – Kazakhstani Adilkhan Makin wins the Grand Prix of the 18th International Art Festival Contest Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk, Belarus after scoring 178 points.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region