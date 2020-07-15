Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    15 July 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 15.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Romania establish diplomatic relations.

    1997 – Kazakhstan adopts Law On environmental protection.

    1999 – A personal exhibition of Kazakhstani artist Yerbolat Tulepbai opens in Moscow at the Tretyakov Gallery.

    2009 – Kazakhstan introduces Euro 2 international technical and ecological standard.

    2010 – KazMunagGas National Company and Shell Kazakhstan Development B.V. sign a shareholder pact.

    2018 – Nazarbayev Intellectual School student Nurdaulet Taumergenov wins a grand prix at Yakutsk International Science Fair.

    2018 – Kazakhstan’s chess player Zarina Nurgaliyeva, aged 9, wins gold in rapid and blitz chess at 14th Asian Schools Blitz and Rapid Chess Championship in Sri Lanka.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies