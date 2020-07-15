July 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 15th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 15.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and Romania establish diplomatic relations.

1997 – Kazakhstan adopts Law On environmental protection.

1999 – A personal exhibition of Kazakhstani artist Yerbolat Tulepbai opens in Moscow at the Tretyakov Gallery.

2009 – Kazakhstan introduces Euro 2 international technical and ecological standard.

2010 – KazMunagGas National Company and Shell Kazakhstan Development B.V. sign a shareholder pact.

2018 – Nazarbayev Intellectual School student Nurdaulet Taumergenov wins a grand prix at Yakutsk International Science Fair.

2018 – Kazakhstan’s chess player Zarina Nurgaliyeva, aged 9, wins gold in rapid and blitz chess at 14th Asian Schools Blitz and Rapid Chess Championship in Sri Lanka.