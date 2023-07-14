Go to the main site
    July 14. Today's Birthdays

    14 July 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of July.

    NAMES

    Kenzhebek Ibrashev (1958) is the director-general of Kazenergy Association.

    Born in Guryev region is a graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Oil and Gas Industry.

    Has been working since April 2021.

    Nazira Togizbayeva (1976) is the mayor of Nauryzbai district of Almaty city.

    Born in Kyzylorda is a graduate of the Kyzylorda Polytechnic Institute, the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.

    Has been appointed to the post in May 2023.

    Kenes Rakishev (1979) is the president of the Kazakh Boxing Federation.

    Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, the Oxford Business School.

    Has been acting since 2019.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

