Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 14. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 July 2022, 08:00
July 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of July.

NAMES

photo

Kenzhebek Ibrashyev (1958) - Director-General of Kazenergy Association.

Born in Guryev region, he is a graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Oil and Gas Industry.

In 2017 and 2021, he was President of the Kazakh-British Technical University.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2021.

photo

Serik Aubakirov (1965) Deputy Head of the Center for Emergency Situations and Natural Disaster Risk Reduction.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Fire-Technical College of the USSR Internal Affairs Ministry, Almaty Higher Technical College of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

He was appointed to his current post in December 2020.

photo

Ulan Tazhibayev (1977) - Deputy Governor of Turkestan region.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Parasat Kazakh Multi-Profile Institute, and received his MBA from Instituto de Empresa (IE) Business School in Madrid.

He took up his current post in August 2019.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel