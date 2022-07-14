July 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of July.

NAMES

- Director-General of Kazenergy Association.

Born in Guryev region, he is a graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Oil and Gas Industry.

In 2017 and 2021, he was President of the Kazakh-British Technical University.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2021.

Deputy Head of the Center for Emergency Situations and Natural Disaster Risk Reduction.

Born in Shymkent city, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Fire-Technical College of the USSR Internal Affairs Ministry, Almaty Higher Technical College of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

He was appointed to his current post in December 2020.

- Deputy Governor of Turkestan region.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Parasat Kazakh Multi-Profile Institute, and received his MBA from Instituto de Empresa (IE) Business School in Madrid.

He took up his current post in August 2019.