July 14. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 14th of July.

NAMES

Kenzhebek Ibrashev (1958) is the director general of Kazenergy Association.

Born in today’s Atyrau region is the graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Institute of Petrochemical and Gas Industry.

In 2017-2021 was the president of the KBTU.

Has been acting since April this year.





Serik Aubakirov (1965) is the deputy director of the emergency and disaster risk reduction centre.

Born in Shymkent is the graduate of the Alma-Ata engineer fire-fighting school of the USSR Interior Ministry, Almaty higher engineering school.

In 2015-2020 headed the emergency situations department of Almaty city.

Has been appointed to the post last December.





Ulan Tazhibayev (1977) is the deputy Governor of Turkestan region.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Parasat Kazakhstan Institute, Instituto de Empresa (IE) Business School, Executive MBA.

Has been serving since August 2019.



