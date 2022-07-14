July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 14.

1997 – Kazatomprom National Atomic Company is established.

2005 – The Muslim Committee on Human Rights in Central Asia unveils its head office in Almaty.

2006 – Kazakhstan and Montenegro establish diplomatic relations.

2009 – A team of Kazakh schoolchildren arrives in Bremen (Germany) to participate in the 50th International Olympiad in Mathematics. At the final session of the International Organizing Committee of the Olympiad, Kazakhstan is chosen as the host country for the 51st International Olympiad in Mathematics in 2010.

2012 – American store Nadine Krakov Collection specializing in the sale of jewelry and antiques placed the world’s most expensive tubeteika [Russian word for men's traditional caps in Central Asian countries] made in Kazakhstan in the 17th century on eBay with the starting price of $15,500. The ancient hat is decorated with gold needlework, seven-carat pink diamonds, three carats rubies, four-carat sapphires, and natural pearls.

2014 – Kazakhstan is invited to Baku, Azerbaijan, for the 1st global Forum on Youth Policy.

2014 – Six-year-old Sofi Manasyan from Almaty wins a gold statue and Gold Hope special prize at the talent show in Austria.

2016 – Rising star of Kazakh ballet, soloist of the Astana Opera Theatre Bakhtiyar Adamzhan wins the Grand Prix at the 5th International Ballet Competition in Istanbul, Turkey.