    July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 July 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 14.

    EVENTS

    1997 – The National Atomic Company Kazatomprom is set up.

    2005 – The head office of the Muslim Human Rights Committee in Central Asia is opened in Almaty city.

    2012 – The world’s most expensive tubeteika made in Kazakhstan in the 17th century is for sale by the Nadine Krakov Collection store on eBay with the starting price of US15.5 thousand. The hat was decorated with gold needlework, seven-carat pink diamonds, three carats rubies, four-carat sapphires, and natural pearls.

    2014 – Six-year old Almaty native Sofi Manasyan wins the gold statue and special prize Gold Hope at the talent show in Austria.

    2016 – Rising star of Kazakh ballet, lead singer of Astana Opera Theatre Bakhtiyar Adamzhan wins the Grand Prix at the 5th International Ballet Competition in Istanbul, Turkey.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
