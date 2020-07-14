Go to the main site
    July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    14 July 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 14.

    NAMES

    1997 – The Kazatomprom National Atomic Company is founded.

    2005 – The head office of the Muslim Committee on Human Rights in Central Asia opens in Almaty.

    2009 – The expedition of the archeologists of the Buketov Karaganda State University unearths the items of Saki epoch.

    2009 – Kazakh team arrives in Bremen, Germany, to attend 50th International Mathematics Olympiad.

    2011 – The postage stamp dated to the 100th anniversary of poet, journalist, playwright and composer Kassym Amanzholov is put into circulation in Kazakhstan.

    2011 – Nadine Krakov Collection puts up for sale at eBay the world’s most expensive tyubeteyka made in Kazakhstan in XVII c.

    2014 – Kazakhstan is invited to attend the first Global Youth Policy Forum in Baku.

    2016 – Kazakhstani ballet star, leading soloist of Astana Opera Ballet Bakhtiyar Adamzhan wins grand prix of the V international contest of ballet artists in Istanbul.

    2019 – East Kazakhstan unveils a unique hybrid operation room.

    2019 – Archeologists unearth a mysterious stone shot dated back to medieval ages.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

