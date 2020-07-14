July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 14th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 14.

NAMES

1997 – The Kazatomprom National Atomic Company is founded.

2005 – The head office of the Muslim Committee on Human Rights in Central Asia opens in Almaty.

2009 – The expedition of the archeologists of the Buketov Karaganda State University unearths the items of Saki epoch.

2009 – Kazakh team arrives in Bremen, Germany, to attend 50th International Mathematics Olympiad.

2011 – The postage stamp dated to the 100th anniversary of poet, journalist, playwright and composer Kassym Amanzholov is put into circulation in Kazakhstan.

2011 – Nadine Krakov Collection puts up for sale at eBay the world’s most expensive tyubeteyka made in Kazakhstan in XVII c.

2014 – Kazakhstan is invited to attend the first Global Youth Policy Forum in Baku.

2016 – Kazakhstani ballet star, leading soloist of Astana Opera Ballet Bakhtiyar Adamzhan wins grand prix of the V international contest of ballet artists in Istanbul.

2019 – East Kazakhstan unveils a unique hybrid operation room.

2019 – Archeologists unearth a mysterious stone shot dated back to medieval ages.



