July 13. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of July.

NAMES

Head of International Liaison and Protocol of the Majilis' Officewas born in 1971. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (Singapore). Throughout his career he worked for the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in January 2012.

Head of the Association of Legal Entities «National Media Association»was born in 1977 in West Kazakhstan region.He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, and Geneva Business School. Prior to taking up his recent post he served as the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstanbetween 2020 and 2022.

State inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1981 in Chimkent region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University, the Kazakhstan-Russian University and the University of Birmingham. He worked as the Secretary of the Nur Otan party in 2019 and was the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2019-2020. He took up his recent post in February 2021.