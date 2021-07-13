Go to the main site
    July 13. Today's Birthdays

    13 July 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 13th of July.

    Talgat Kassymbekov (1971) is the head of International Liaison and Protocol of the Majilis' Office.

    Graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (Singapore). Has been appointed to the post in January 2012.

    Kemelbek Oishybayev (1977) is the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, Geneva Business School, MBA.

    Has been working since June 2020.


    Gabidulla Ospankulov (1981) is the state inspector of the Presidential Administration.

    Born in Chimkent region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law University, Kazakhstan-Russia University, Birmingham University, MBA, London School of Economy and Political Science, Delhi University, International Academy of Business, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

    Has been serving since this February.

