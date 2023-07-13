July 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 13.

EVENTS

1992 – The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decrees to establish the National Security Committee.

1995 –The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan signs the decree «On the construction of the Independence Monument in Almaty». The project of the monument is developed by a group of architects led by Shoty Ualikhanov. It is decided to install the monument in the Republic Square.

2001 – A representative office of Penal Reform International in Central Asia is registered in Almaty. The NGO develops and promotes fair, effective and proportionate responses to criminal justice problems worldwide.

2009 - The Kazakh Embassy in Hungary chairs the International Festival of the Peoples of the East. The Embassy organizes a photo exhibition about Kazakhstan putting on display bright photographs depicting extraordinary nature, political, economic and cultural life of the country. The books The Kazakhstan Way, Nursultan Nazarbayev-The Founder of Kazakhstan Model of Interethnic and Confessional Concord, etc. published in the Hungarian language by the Kazakh Embassy are distributed among the guests of the festival.

2017 -The first class of military journalists graduate from the Ablai Khan Kazakh University of International Relations and World Languages.

2018 -A bronze bust to prominent composer and singer Maira Shamsutdinova is installed in Pavlodar city. The 3.5m-tall monument is designed by sculptor Azat Bayarlin.

2020 – Kazakhstan declares the day of national mourning for victims of the coronavirus pandemic. A moment of silence is observed at 12:00 pm Astana time.

2021 – A book of well-known Kazakhstani writer Dulat Issabekov is published in Swedish for the first time.

2021 – A travelling exhibition ‘Alty alashtyn Zhambyly’ dedicated to the 175th anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev is held at the Malik Gabdullin Museum in Akmola region.