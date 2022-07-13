Go to the main site
    July 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    13 July 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 13.

    DATES

    The Day of National Security Bodies’ Workers is marked in Kazakhstan.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The National Security Committee is set up as decreed by then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    1995 – The decree by then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to build the Independence Monument in Almaty city is issued. The construction project designed by the team led by Shota Ualikhanov was approved.

    2001 - The Penal Reform International office for Central Asia is registered in Almaty city.

    2009 – The Kazakh Embassy becomes the honorary chair of the International Festival of the People of East in Hungary.

    2020 – The minute of silence in the memory of the Kazakhstanis succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic is held at 12:00am Nur-Sultan time across Kazakhstan.

    2021 - The book by Kazakh writer, playwright, first winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, author of over 12 plays Dulat Issabekov is issued in Swedish for the first time.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

