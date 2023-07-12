July 12. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of July.

NAMES

(1951) is the member of the state commission for rehabilitation of the victims of political repressions, president of the Kakharmandar republican public foundation, merited figure of Kazakhstan.

Graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Social Sciences Academy under the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR.

(1978) is the deputy CEO of the Narikbayev Kazakh State University Law and Humanities.

Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, London School of Economics.

Has been acting since last February.

(1980) is the adviser to the head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been appointed to the post in June 2022.

(1980) is the deputy head of the state property and privatization committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University.

(1995) is the Majilis deputy.

Graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Has been serving since March this year.