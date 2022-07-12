Go to the main site
    July 12. Today's Birthdays

    12 July 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of July.

    NAMES

    Ainur Karbozova (1978) – Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of the Narikbayev Kazakh State Law University.

    She graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, London Economics School under the Bolashak international program.

    She took up her recent post in February 2022.

    Kaisar Zhumabaiuly (1980) – Deputy Head of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan.

    He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Almaty Continuous Education Institute.

    He was appointed to his current post in June 2022.

    Yerbol Akhmetov (1980) - Deputy Chairman of the Committee on State Property and Privatization of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kostanay region, he is a graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, Baitursynov Kostanay State University.

    He took up his current post in June 2020.

    Sabyr Kassymov (1951) - member of the State Commission for the Rehabilitation of the Victims of Political Repressions.

    He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Academy of Social Sciences under the CPSU Central Committee.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

