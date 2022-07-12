Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 12. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 July 2022, 08:00
July 12. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of July.

NAMES

photo

Ainur Karbozova (1978) – Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of the Narikbayev Kazakh State Law University.

She graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, London Economics School under the Bolashak international program.

She took up her recent post in February 2022.

photo

Kaisar Zhumabaiuly (1980) – Deputy Head of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan.

He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Almaty Continuous Education Institute.

He was appointed to his current post in June 2022.

photo

Yerbol Akhmetov (1980) - Deputy Chairman of the Committee on State Property and Privatization of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region, he is a graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agrarian University, Baitursynov Kostanay State University.

He took up his current post in June 2020.

photo

Sabyr Kassymov (1951) - member of the State Commission for the Rehabilitation of the Victims of Political Repressions.

He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Academy of Social Sciences under the CPSU Central Committee.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel