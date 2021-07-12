Go to the main site
    July 12. Today's Birthdays

    12 July 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of July.

    Asyl Sagimbekov (1967) – an editor-in-chief of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.

    He was as an editor-in-chief at Liter newspaper, worked at Kazinform News Agency, for Trud newspaper. Prior to his appointment to the current post he worked as a deputy editor-in-chief of Vechernyi Almaty newspaper.

    Ainur Karbozova (1978) – President of the International Programs Center.

    She graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, London Economics School under the Bolashak international program.

    She took up her recent post in September 2019.

    Kaisar Zhumabaiuly (1980) – Director of the Media Department of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company.

    He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Almaty Continuous Education Institute.

    Prior to his appointment to his recent post he served as a Deputy Head of the Analysis and Forecasting Center at the Kazakh President’s Office.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

