July 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 July 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 12.

DATES

The World Flight Attendants Day is celebrated annually on July 12.

EVENTS

1925 – The Union of Writers of Kazakhstan is established.

1925 – The collection «100 songs of the Kazakh people» by Alexander Zatayevich, musician-ethnographer, composer, and people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, is issued.

1960 – The Dzhambul State Philharmonic variety art sector-based Kazakh State Concert Tour Association Kazakhconcert is set up.

1993 – The International Organization of Turkic Culture made up of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan is founded.

2012 – The new container train route linking South Korea, China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan is commissioned.

2012 – The UNESCO International Coordinating Council «Human and Biosphere» includes Kazakhstan’s first bid by the Kolgalzhyn State Natural Reserve into the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

2017 – Astana city makes it to Lonely Planet’s list of top ten incredible places in Asia tourists must visit in 2017.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Alua Nurmanova wins first place at the third international chess tournament - the Batumi Municipality Cup-2017.

2018 - A star with Kazakh singer Roza Rymbayeva’s name is placed at the Star Square in Vitebsk, Belarus.


