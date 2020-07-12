July 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 12.

EVENTS

1838 - Isatai Taimanuly, one of the leaders of the Kazakh Uprising, шы killed at the Kiyд River in a battle against the Russian Army troops.

1925 - The Writers' Union of Kazakhstan is established.

1925 - 1,000 Songs of the Kazakh People by ethnographer, musician, composer, People's Artist of the Kazakh SSR Aleksandr Zatayevich is published.

1993 - The Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, the Republic of Turkey, and the Republic of Uzbekistan establish the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in Almaty city.

2012 - A new container train route that connects South Korea, China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan starts operating.

2014 - A monument to Bayan Batyr (1714-1771), an outstanding Kazakh soldier who protected the Kazakh people and land from invaders, is unveiled in Pavlodar city.

2015 - A civic movement aimed at searching for the remains of the last Kazakh khan, Kenesary Kasymuly, and returning them to the ancestral lands is set up in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

2017 - Lonely Planet includes Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) as one of Asia's ten most exciting spots to see during the year.

2017 - Young Kazakhstani chess player Alua Nurmanova secures the first place at the 3rd Batumi Municipality Cup 2017 in Georgia.

2018 - The Heritage of the Great Steppe: Jewelry Art Masterpieces exhibition and Sacred Kazakhstan photography exhibition open in Xi'an, China.



