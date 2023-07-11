Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 11. Today's Birthdays

    11 July 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of July.

    NAMES

    Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly (1858-1931) is the Kazakh poet, translator, composer, historian and philosopher.

    He was born in Ken-bulak, Chingiz volost.

    Shakarim authored many verses, poems. His historic, philosophical works focus on problems of social and cultural life.

    Gauez Nurmukhambetov (1968) is the Kazakh Senate deputy.

    Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute.

    Has been acting since January 2023.

    Murager Sauranbayev (1987) is the deputy chairman of the international information committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the KIMEP, the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, the National Public Policy School, and Insitute Diplomatique de Paris.

    Has been serving since 2021.

    Yernur Dauenov (1988) is the chairman of the education quality committee of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

    Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, the Karaganda Economic University.

    Has been appointed to the post last October.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    July 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    July 17. Today's Birthdays
    July 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 26