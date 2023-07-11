Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 11. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 July 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of July.

NAMES

Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly (1858-1931) is the Kazakh poet, translator, composer, historian and philosopher.

He was born in Ken-bulak, Chingiz volost.

Shakarim authored many verses, poems. His historic, philosophical works focus on problems of social and cultural life.

Gauez Nurmukhambetov (1968) is the Kazakh Senate deputy.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute.

Has been acting since January 2023.

Murager Sauranbayev (1987) is the deputy chairman of the international information committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the KIMEP, the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, the National Public Policy School, and Insitute Diplomatique de Paris.

Has been serving since 2021.

Yernur Dauenov (1988) is the chairman of the education quality committee of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, the Karaganda Economic University.

Has been appointed to the post last October.


