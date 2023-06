July 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of July.

Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly (1858-1931) – Kazakh poet, writer, translator, composer, historian, and philosopher.





















Murager Sauranbayev (1987) – Deputy Chairman of the Committee for International Information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.