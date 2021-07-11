July 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of July.

Shakarim Qudayberdiuli (1858-1931) – a Kazakh poet, writer, translator, composer, historian, and philosopher.

Born in Ken-bulak, Chingiz volost, Semipalatinsk uyezd, into the Tobykty tribe.

Shakarim Qudayberdiuli authored many verses, poems, stories, and translations. He penned treaties on the history and religion of Kazakhs; his historic, philosophical, and op-ed works describe many problems of public and cultural life.

Askar Nurumzhanov (1972) – Chairman of Kazteleradio.

Born in Almaty, he graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute, MBA program from the International Business Academy, DBA program at the International Business School.

Between 2016 and 2017, he worked as Director of the Information Technology Department of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

In 2018 -2019, he was the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Qazaqstan republican TV and Radio Corporation.

Murager Sauranbayev (1987) – the Vice President of the Administration and Budget Committee of the International Exhibitions Bureau, advisor at the Kazakh Embassy in France.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from KIMEP, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, National Public Policy School, Paris Diplomacy Institute, courses at the French Prime Minister’s National Administration School,

From 2010 to 2012, he worked as an attaché, third secretary of the International Information Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In 2012-2013, he was deputy director at the Communications Center of the Kazakh PM’s Office.

Between 2013 and 2015, he was an official spokesperson of the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President, the first secretary of the International Information Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

From 2015 to 2017, he headed the information and image work department of the Secretary of the EXPO 2017 Commissioner of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. In 2017, he took up the post of an advisor at the Kazakh Embassy in France and Monaco.



