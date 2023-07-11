Go to the main site
    July 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    11 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 11.

    World Population Day

    In 1989, the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Program recommended to mark July 11 as the World Population Day, since namely on this day in 1987 the population of the Earth had exceeded 5 billion people. The World Population Day has been celebrated since 1990.

    EVENTS

    1894 – The first train arrives in the city of Petropavlovsk by the Trans-Siberian railway. The decision to develop railroad communication towards this area was taken to boost the local economy and culture.

    1977 – Kazakh Scientific-Research Institute of Crude Minerals is set up.

    1997 - Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) is established.

    1997 – Kazakhstan adopts the Law On Languages in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2013 – 19-year-old Maria Mudryak from Kazakhstan ranks among top 10 sopranos of the world after the Belvedere Opera Singers Contest.

    2020 - Kazakhstan is ranked first among the CIS countries in the UN E-Government Development Index. The EGDI is calculated based on three important dimensions of e-government: online service index (OSI), telecommunication infrastructure index (TII), and human capital index (HCI).

    2022 – By a presidential decree, Elena Rybakina is awarded II degree Dostyk Order.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
