July 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 11.

World Population Day

In 1989, the Executive Board of the United Nations Development Program recommended declaring July 11 as World Population Day. On this day, in 1987, the world's population exceeded 5 billion people. The date has been marked since 1990.





1894 – The first train arrives in the city of Petropavlovsk by the Trans-Siberian railway. The decision to develop railroad communication towards this area was taken to boost the local economy and culture.

1977 – The Kazakh Research Institute of Mineral Resources is founded.

1997 – Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) is established.

1997 – The Law on Languages is adopted in Kazakhstan.

2013 – World-famous opera singer Maria Mudryak from Pavlodar ranks among the top ten sopranos at the prestigious international contest in Belvedere

2020 – Kazakhstan is ranked first among the CIS countries in the UN E-Government Development Index. The EGDI is calculated based on three important dimensions of e-government: online service index (OSI), telecommunication infrastructure index (TII), and human capital index (HCI).