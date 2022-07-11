Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 July 2022, 07:00
July 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 11.

World Population Day

In 1989, the Executive Board of the United Nations Development Program recommended declaring July 11 as World Population Day. On this day, in 1987, the world's population exceeded 5 billion people. The date has been marked since 1990.


1894 – The first train arrives in the city of Petropavlovsk by the Trans-Siberian railway. The decision to develop railroad communication towards this area was taken to boost the local economy and culture.

1977 – The Kazakh Research Institute of Mineral Resources is founded.

1997 – Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) is established.

1997 – The Law on Languages is adopted in Kazakhstan.

2013 – World-famous opera singer Maria Mudryak from Pavlodar ranks among the top ten sopranos at the prestigious international contest in Belvedere

2020 – Kazakhstan is ranked first among the CIS countries in the UN E-Government Development Index. The EGDI is calculated based on three important dimensions of e-government: online service index (OSI), telecommunication infrastructure index (TII), and human capital index (HCI).


History of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10