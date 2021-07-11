July 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 11th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 11.

DATES

The Day of the Fish Worker is marked on the second Sunday of July since 2017 in Kazakhstan.

World Population Day on July 11 is a holiday that's dedicated to focusing on the importance of population issues. The day was established by the United Nations as a result of the massive interest people had in Five Billion Day in 1987.

EVENTS

1894 – The first train arrives in the city of Petropavlovsk on the Trans-Siberian railway.

1977 – The Kazakh Research Institute of Mineral Resources is set up.

1997 - Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) based at the property complex of the National Holding Kazakhstanenergo is established.

1997 – Kazakhstan adopts the Law on Languages.

2013 – Maria Mudryak from Kazakhstan makes it into the top ten sopranos at the prestigious international contest Belvedere.

2020 – Kazakhstan is ranked first among the CIS countries in the United Nations E-government Development Index.