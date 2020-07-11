July 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 11.

EVENTS

1977 – The Kazakh science and research institute of crude minerals is founded.

1997 – Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company – KEGOC is built up.

1997 – The Law On languages of Kazakhstan is adopted.

2013 – Maria Mudryak of Kazakhstan ranks top 10 world’s best soprano at Belveder International Opera Singers Contest.

2018 – Championship belts of Gennady Golovkin presented to President Nursultan Nazarbayev are on display at the Elbasy Library.



