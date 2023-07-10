Go to the main site
    July 10. Today's Birthdays

    10 July 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of July.

    NAMES

    Auyezkhan Kodar (1958-2016) - Kazakh writer, poet, and playwright, culturologist, philosopher, literart critic, translator of national classics, winner of the Alash Turkic World Prize.

    Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated form the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Auyezkhan Kodar translated the works of Abai, Shakarim, Zhumabayev, Utemissov into the Russian language.

    Andrian Yelemessov (1963) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Cuba.

    Born in Maryiskaya region, Turkmenistan, he graduated from the Kazakh Chemical Technological Institute, courses for Kazakh extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors and heads of structural divisions under the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    He was appointed to his current post in March 2022.

    Anar Zhailganova (1969) - Stateswoman, candidate of legal sciences.

    Born in Semipalatinsk region, she is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Higher School of Banking .

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
