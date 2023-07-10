July 10. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of July.

NAMES

- Kazakh writer, poet, and playwright, culturologist, philosopher, literart critic, translator of national classics, winner of the Alash Turkic World Prize.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated form the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Auyezkhan Kodar translated the works of Abai, Shakarim, Zhumabayev, Utemissov into the Russian language.









- Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Cuba.

Born in Maryiskaya region, Turkmenistan, he graduated from the Kazakh Chemical Technological Institute, courses for Kazakh extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors and heads of structural divisions under the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry Affairs of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2022.









- Stateswoman, candidate of legal sciences.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, she is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Higher School of Banking .