July 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of July.

Auezkhan Kodar (1958-2016) – Kazakh writer, poet, playwright, cultural scientist and philosopher, translator of the national classics, and laureate of the Alash Turkic International Award.













Andrian Yelemessov (1963) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cuba.





















Anar Zhailganova (1969) – prominent statesperson of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

