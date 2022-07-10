Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 10. Today's Birthdays

10 July 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of July.

photo

Auezkhan Kodar (1958-2016) – Kazakh writer, poet, playwright, cultural scientist and philosopher, translator of the national classics, and laureate of the Alash Turkic International Award.




photo

Andrian Yelemessov (1963) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cuba.






photo

Anar Zhailganova (1969) – prominent statesperson of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
