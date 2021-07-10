July 10. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of July.

NAMES

Kazakhstani writer, poet, playwright, cultural expert, philosopher, literary critical, translator of national classics and laureate of the Alash Turkic International Award Auezkhan KODAR was born in 1958 and passed away in 2016. Native of Kyzylorda region he was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his creative career he worked for the Soros Kazakhstan Foundation, the Ministry of Education and Science, Khabar News Agency and Qazradio. He translated the works of Abai, Shakarim, Magzhan Zhumabayev into Russian.





Diplomat and statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrian YELEMESSOV was born in 1963 in Turkmenistan. He is a graduate of the Kazakh Chemical and Technological Institute and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1995 and served at the Kazakh embassies in Italy, Spain, Malta, San Marino. In 2015-2020 he served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the United Mexican States, the Republic of Panama, the Republic of Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica concurrently.





Secretary of the Kyzylorda regional maslikhat Nayryzbai BAIKADAMOV was born in 1967 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Gogol Kyzylorda Pedagogic Institute, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Academy of National Economy and Civil Service under the President of the Russian Federation. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2021, he was the deputy akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region.





Chairperson of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anar ZHAILGANOVA was born in 1969 in East Kazakhstan region. She is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Higher School of Banking. She was appointed to her recent post in June 2019.



