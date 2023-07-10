Go to the main site
    July 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    10 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 10.

    EVENTS

    1965 - The first batch of Mangyshlak oil is shipped by train from the newly developed oilfield Ozen.

    2013 - The Tas oba ancient settlement dating back 8th century AD is discovered by archeologists in West Kazakhstan region.

    2017 - Kazakhstani swimmer Zufiya Gabidullina sets a new world record in the 200m freestyle race with a time of 3:26,65 at the German International Para Swimming Series.

    2018 - The space cargo ship Progress MS-09 launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome docks to the ISS, using a short two-rotation scheme, which took around three hours and 40 minutes.

    2018 - A memorandum of cooperation is signed between the National Commission for the implementation of the Ruhani Zhanghyru program and the Cambridge University Press for the translation, publication, and distribution of anthologies of modern Kazakh literature in English.

