July 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 10.

1965 – The first batch of Mangyshlak oil is sent by train to the oil refineries at Ozen oilfield.

1992 – Almaty-based Palace of Sport named after the 50th Anniversary of October is renamed after well-known Kazakh batyr, poet, singer, and composer Baluan Sholak (Nurmagambet Baimyrzauly (1864-1919). Several songs by Baluan Sholak were included in the collections «1,000 songs of the Kazakh people» and «500 Kazakh songs and kuiis».

2009 – Yelaman village in Talgar district of Almaty region holds an official ceremony of completion of welding works at the 1st string of the Kazakhstan -China gas pipeline. The goal of the project is to ensure the transit of the Turkmen gas via the territory of Kazakhstan to China and the transportation of gas from the oil and gas fields in western regions of Kazakhstan to China as well as to the Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions and to the city of Almaty. The total length of the main pipeline is 1,304.5 kilometers.

2013 – West Kazakhstan archeologists unearth new evidences of the medieval urban culture in Kazakhstan. The ancient town of Tas Oba is located near the Yessentai village of Akzhayik district and dates back to the 13th century AD.

2013 – Doctors of the Syzganov Surgery Scientific Centre successfully perform a multi-organ transplant surgery (heart, liver, and 2 kidneys) from one donor to 4 patients. 100 medical workers including 22 surgeons were engaged in the donor organ retrieval and their transplant. The surgery lasted for 28 hours; the liver transplant became the longest one (17 hours).

2014 – Ballet dancers of Astana Opera Theatre Aigerim Beketayeva and Yerkin Rakhmatollayev are invited to give two gala concerts at La Scala in Milan as part of Expo 2015 activities.

2015 – President of Russia Vladimir Putin awards First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the Order of Alexander Nevsky for his contribution to the bilateral interaction on the promotion of integration processes.

2017 –Zulfiya Gabidullina from Kazakhstan sets a new world record in the final 200m freestyle event at the German International Para Swimming Series with the result 03:26.65.

2018 – The National Commission for the Implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru Programme and Cambridge University publishing house sign a memorandum of cooperation on the translation, publishing, and dissemination of modern Kazakh literature anthologies in English. The translation of the collection of modern Kazakh literature works into 6 UN languages is carried out under the project «Modern Kazakh Literature in the Global World.»

2020 – Jewelry tools are found at the Kultobe ancient settlement in the Turkistan region.



