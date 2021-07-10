Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    10 July 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 10.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The Palace of Sport named after the 50th anniversary of October in Almaty is renamed after well-known Kazakh batyr, poet, singer and composer Baluan Sholak (Nurmagambet Baimyrzauly (1864-1919).

    2009 – An official ceremony of completion of welding works on the 1st string of Kazakhstan -China gas pipeline takes place in Yelaman village in Talgar district, Almaty region.

    2013 – West Kazakhstan archeologists unearth new evidences of the medieval urban culture in Kazakhstan.

    2013 – The Syzganov Surgery Scientific Centre successfully performs multi-organ transplant (heart, liver and 2 kidneys). 4 patients were operated on by 22 surgeons.

    2014 – Ballet dancers of Astana Opera Aigerim Beketayeva and Yerkin Rakhmatollayev are invited to give two gala concerts at La Scala in Milan as part of Expo 2017 in Milan.

    2015 – President of Russia Vladimir Putin awards First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the Order of Alexander Nevsky in recognition of his merits in developing Kazakhstan-Russia multifaceted cooperation and his contribution to bilateral cooperation in promoting integration processes.

    2017 – Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Gabidullina sets a new world record in the final 200 m freestyle event clocking 03:26,65 at the German International Para Swimming Championships.

    2018 – The National Commission for fulfillment of the Rukhani Janghyru program and Cambridge University publishing house sign a memorandum of cooperation on translation, publishing and dissemination of modern Kazakh modern literature anthologies in English.

    2020 – Jewelry tools are unearthed at the Kultobe ancient settlement in Turkestan region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events