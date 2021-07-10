Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 July 2021, 07:00
July 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 10.

EVENTS

1992 – The Palace of Sport named after the 50th anniversary of October in Almaty is renamed after well-known Kazakh batyr, poet, singer and composer Baluan Sholak (Nurmagambet Baimyrzauly (1864-1919).

2009 – An official ceremony of completion of welding works on the 1st string of Kazakhstan -China gas pipeline takes place in Yelaman village in Talgar district, Almaty region.

2013 – West Kazakhstan archeologists unearth new evidences of the medieval urban culture in Kazakhstan.

2013 – The Syzganov Surgery Scientific Centre successfully performs multi-organ transplant (heart, liver and 2 kidneys). 4 patients were operated on by 22 surgeons.

2014 – Ballet dancers of Astana Opera Aigerim Beketayeva and Yerkin Rakhmatollayev are invited to give two gala concerts at La Scala in Milan as part of Expo 2017 in Milan.

2015 – President of Russia Vladimir Putin awards First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the Order of Alexander Nevsky in recognition of his merits in developing Kazakhstan-Russia multifaceted cooperation and his contribution to bilateral cooperation in promoting integration processes.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Gabidullina sets a new world record in the final 200 m freestyle event clocking 03:26,65 at the German International Para Swimming Championships.

2018 – The National Commission for fulfillment of the Rukhani Janghyru program and Cambridge University publishing house sign a memorandum of cooperation on translation, publishing and dissemination of modern Kazakh modern literature anthologies in English.

2020 – Jewelry tools are unearthed at the Kultobe ancient settlement in Turkestan region.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10