July 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 10.

EVENTS

1992 – The Palace of Sport named after the 50th anniversary of October in Almaty is renamed after well-known Kazakh batyr, poet, singer and composer Baluan Sholak (Nurmagambet Baimyrzauly (1864-1919).

2009 – An official ceremony of completion of welding works on the 1st string of Kazakhstan -China gas pipeline takes place in Yelaman village in Talgar district, Almaty region.

2013 – West Kazakhstan archeologists unearth new evidences of the medieval urban culture in Kazakhstan.

2013 – The Syzganov Surgery Scientific Centre successfully performs multi-organ transplant (heart, liver and 2 kidneys). 4 patients were operated on by 22 surgeons.

2014 – Ballet dancers of Astana Opera Aigerim Beketayeva and Yerkin Rakhmatollayev are invited to give two gala concerts at La Scala in Milan as part of Expo 2017 in Milan.

2015 – President of Russia Vladimir Putin awards First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the Order of Alexander Nevsky in recognition of his merits in developing Kazakhstan-Russia multifaceted cooperation and his contribution to bilateral cooperation in promoting integration processes.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Zulfiya Gabidullina sets a new world record in the final 200 m freestyle event clocking 03:26,65 at the German International Para Swimming Championships.

2018 – The National Commission for fulfillment of the Rukhani Janghyru program and Cambridge University publishing house sign a memorandum of cooperation on translation, publishing and dissemination of modern Kazakh modern literature anthologies in English.

2020 – Jewelry tools are unearthed at the Kultobe ancient settlement in Turkestan region.