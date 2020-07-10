Go to the main site
    July 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    10 July 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 10.

    EVENTS

    1992 - The Palace of Sport named after the 50th anniversary of October in Almaty is renamed after well-known Kazakh batyr, poet, singer and composer Baluan Sholak.

    2014 - Ballet dancers of Astana Opera Aigerim Beketayeva and Yerkin Rakhmatollayev are invited to give two gala concerts at La Scala in Milan.

    2015 - Russia's President Vladimir Putin presents First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Order of Alexander Nevsky in recognition of his merits in developing Kazakhstan-Russia multifaceted cooperation and his active contribution to bilateral interaction in promoting integration processes.

    2017 - Rio Paralympics champion Zulfiya Gabidullina from Kazakhstan sets a new world record in 200m freestyle race at the Internationale Deutsche Meisterschaften in Berlin.

    2018 - National Commission for implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program and Cambridge University publishing house ink a memorandum of cooperation on translation, publishing and dissemination of modern Kazakh literary pieces in English.

