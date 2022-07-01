July 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of July.

NAMES

Gaisagali Seitak (1958) - poet, journalist, laureate of the T.Aibergenov Prize, main prize winner of the regional Myrzaliyev Mushaira, correspondent of Kazinform INA in West Kazakhstan region.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Uralsk Pedagogical Institute.

Seitak has penned a number of books, poetry collections,

Venera Seitimova (1964) - judge of the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Born in Karaganda city, she is a graduate of the Kuibyshev Tomsk State University, Kirov Kazakh State University.

Prior to taking up her current post in January 2015, she worked as a judge of the CIS Economic Council.

Yesszhan Birtanov (1975) - Statesman, PhD, MBA.

Born in Almaty city, he holds bachelor's and master's degrees from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, graduated from Turan University, underwent the Executive Management program at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Batyrkhan Kurmanseit (1975) - Counsellor (Deputy Ambassador) of the Kazakh Embassy in Japan, diplomat, candidate in international relations, honorary professor of the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, Ph.D. in philosophy.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Central Asian University, Kyoto University, and post-graduate courses from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He took up his current post in 2021.

Talgat Yeshenkulov (1978) - Chairman of the Board and rector of the Dulaty Taraz Regional University.

Born in Zhambyl region, he is a graduate of the Dulaty Taraz State University, National School of Public Policy under the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, Indiana University, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Duke Sanford School of Public Policy, Dutch School of Public Administration, and Institute of Public Audit of South Korea.

He was appointed to his current post in May 2021.



