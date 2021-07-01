July 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of July.

NAMES

Askar Kulibayev (1937) is the political and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Alma-Ata Higher party School.

Gaissagali Seitak (1958) is the poet, laureate of the Aibergenov Prize, Kazinform correspondent in West Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Uralsk Teacher’s Training Institute.

Venera Seitimova (1964) is the judge of the Eurasian Economic Union court.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since January 2015.

Yeszhan Birtanov (1975) is the Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh National Bank, senior resident representative of the National bank in Almaty.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Turan University, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Has been serving since March 2019.

Batyrkhan Kurmanseit (1975) is the Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Central Asian University.

Has been working since April 2019.

Talgat Yessenkulov (1978) is the CEO, rector of the Dulati Taraz Regional University.

Born in Zhambyl reion, National School of State Policy of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, Indiana University, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore, Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy, State Administration Institute, the Hague.

Has been working since May 2021.



