Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 1. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 July 2021, 08:00
July 1. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of July.

NAMES

photo

Askar Kulibayev (1937) is the political and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh Agriculture Institute, Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, Alma-Ata Higher party School.

photo

Gaissagali Seitak (1958) is the poet, laureate of the Aibergenov Prize, Kazinform correspondent in West Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Uralsk Teacher’s Training Institute.

Venera Seitimova (1964) is the judge of the Eurasian Economic Union court.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been acting since January 2015.

photo

Yeszhan Birtanov (1975) is the Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh National Bank, senior resident representative of the National bank in Almaty.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Turan University, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Has been serving since March 2019.

photo

Batyrkhan Kurmanseit (1975) is the Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Central Asian University.

Has been working since April 2019.

photo

Talgat Yessenkulov (1978) is the CEO, rector of the Dulati Taraz Regional University.

Born in Zhambyl reion, National School of State Policy of the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, Indiana University, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore, Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy, State Administration Institute, the Hague.

Has been working since May 2021.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships