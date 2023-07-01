Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    1 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 1.

    EVENTS

    1929 - The first issue of Syr Boyi newspaper is released in Kyzylorda region.

    1958 - The Kazakh Railway linking Kazakhstan with Siberia, the Urals, the Volga Region, Kyrgyzstan, and Central Asia which is over 11,000-m long is launched.

    1988 - The first issue of a daily newspaper titled Almaty Aqshamy is published.

    1993 - The Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar is inked.

    1994 - The Mausoleum of Kazakh batyr Raiymbek (1705-1785) is inaugurated in Almaty. 1994 - Kazakhstani cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev starts his 126-day space mission. He takes two spacewalks totaling 11.07 minutes.

    1996 - The Cadet Corps of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan is opened in Shchuchinsk. Since 2000 it bears the name of Shokan Ualikhanov.

    2013 - Sports TV channel Kazsport (Qazsport) starts operating at KazMedia Center.

    2015 – Kumys produced in Pavlodar region is named the best at the first international competition «Kumys is the divine drink» in Yakutia. 2018 - Kazakhstan for the first time ever marks the National Day of Dombra.

    2020 – Kazakhstani archeologists unearth Pazyryq burials in Almaty region proving that the ancient tribes roams the territories of modern Russia, Mongolia, East Kazakhstan and Zhetysu.

    2021 – Turkiye organizes a music festival dedicated to the National Day of Dombra.

    2021 – A new CIP area is unveiled at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    July 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    July 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Main library of Spain replenished with works of Kazakh literature
    3 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    4 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14