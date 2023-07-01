July 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 1.

EVENTS

1929 - The first issue of Syr Boyi newspaper is released in Kyzylorda region.

1958 - The Kazakh Railway linking Kazakhstan with Siberia, the Urals, the Volga Region, Kyrgyzstan, and Central Asia which is over 11,000-m long is launched.

1988 - The first issue of a daily newspaper titled Almaty Aqshamy is published.

1993 - The Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar is inked.

1994 - The Mausoleum of Kazakh batyr Raiymbek (1705-1785) is inaugurated in Almaty.

1994 - Kazakhstani cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev starts his 126-day space mission. He takes two spacewalks totaling 11.07 minutes.

1996 - The Cadet Corps of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan is opened in Shchuchinsk. Since 2000 it bears the name of Shokan Ualikhanov.

2013 - Sports TV channel Kazsport (Qazsport) starts operating at KazMedia Center.

2015 – Kumys produced in Pavlodar region is named the best at the first international competition «Kumys is the divine drink» in Yakutia.

2018 - Kazakhstan for the first time ever marks the National Day of Dombra.

2020 – Kazakhstani archeologists unearth Pazyryq burials in Almaty region proving that the ancient tribes roams the territories of modern Russia, Mongolia, East Kazakhstan and Zhetysu.

2021 – Turkiye organizes a music festival dedicated to the National Day of Dombra.

2021 – A new CIP area is unveiled at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.