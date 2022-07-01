Go to the main site
    July 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    1 July 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 1.

    EVENTS

    1993 - Kazakhstana and Qatar sign the joint communique to establish diplomatic relations.

    1994 - Kazakh astronaut Talgat Mussabayev flew into space as a flight engineer.

    2013 - The first state sports TV channel Kazsport is launched.

    2018 - Kazakhstan celebrates for the first time National Dombra Day.

    2021 - Turkiye hosts the musical festival dated to National Dombra Day. The events were held at the Esztergom Castle, Ankara Castle, Turkestan Building, Library of the Administration of the Turkish President, and the Turkiye's Historic Museum.


