July 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Historical events for the 1st of July in Kazakhstan's history.

EVENTS

1929 - The first issue of Syr Boyi newspaper is published in Kyzylorda region.

1958 - The Kazakh Railway linking Kazakhstan with Siberia, the Urals, the Volga region, Kyrgyzstan, and Central Asia is launched. It is over 11,000-m long.

1988 - The first issue of a daily newspaper titled Almaty Aqshamy sees the light.

1993 - The Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar is signed.

1994 - The Mausoleum of Kazakh batyr Raiymbek (1705-1785) is unveiled in Almaty city.

1994 - Kazakhstani cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev begins his 126-day space mission. He takes two spacewalks totaling 11.07 minutes.

1996 - The Cadet Corps of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in the town of Shchuchinsk. Since 2000 it bears the name of Shokan Ualikhanov.

2013 - The country's first government-owned sports channel Kazsport (now Qazsport) starts operating at KazMedia Center.

2015 – Kumys produced in Pavlodar region is named the best at the first international competition «Kumys is the divine drink» in Yakutia.

2018 - Kazakhstan for the first time ever marks the National Day of Dombra.

2019 – Kazakhstani archeologists unearth Pazyryq burials in Almaty region proving that the ancient tribes roams the territories of modern Russia, Mongolia, East Kazakhstan and Zhetysu.